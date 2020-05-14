Neighbors help realtor salvage belongings from house fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Neighbors are coming together to help a realtor who lost his home to a fire in Northeast Jackson.

Most of what is inside this home on Autumn Hill Drive is ruined from fire, smoke and water but loving neighbors are here to salvage what they can for Ronnie Nowell.

The fire happened Tuesday. The Jackson Fire Department has now classified it as an electrical fire. Nowell’s loved ones are safe including the family dog. Melissa Harmon has organized a fundraiser for Nowell.

Nowell is a realtor and skilled decorator.

Harmon says to know him is to love him.

Nowell gave me this statement:

“Please let the community know we are so thankful for the outpouring of love shown to us through this difficult time. We are blessed to be alive. The Lord Giveth and The Lord taketh and it is well with our soul.”