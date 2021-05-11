Neighbors in Collins concerned about possible gas price hike after Colonial Pipeline cyberattack

COLLINS, Miss. (WHLT) – After a cyberattack on a U.S. pipeline Friday, Mississippians have rushed to buy gas. Leaders said people should not “panic buy,” because the state has fuel.

Part of the Colonial Pipeline runs through Mississippi. The company has an operation center in Collins. The cyberattack has caused some concerns from neighbors in the city.

“I heard gas is going up to about $4.00 a gallon. That’s a little steep. I have to get back and forth to and from work, so it’s really going to affect my family us traveling back and forth,” said Lajeaner Graise, who works in Collins.

Johnathan Sullivan is a frequent traveler, who believes the price of gas will go up due to the cyberattack.

“I certainly believe prices will go up because any time there is a shortage, the law of supply and demand, so things start going up, and it’s needed so that is going to be a problem,” said Sullivan.

He plans to keep his same travel routine despite a potential hike in gas prices.

“I plan on traveling, but it could put some people in some tough situations, especially if the funds is not there. It could put a person in a tough situation certainly,” Sullivan stated.

Governor Tate Reeves and Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson both said about 30 percent of Mississippi’s fuel comes from Colonial Pipeline.