Neighbors in Edwards work to clean up storm damage

EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – Many neighbors in the town of Edwards are still without power after Monday’s severe weather.

The Hinds County EOC said more than 60 homes were damaged in the town. There are downed trees and power lines. No injuries have been reported in Edwards.

“It’s a blessing it wasn’t much worse. Everyone should be thankful, because look at the trees, everywhere. We ought to be thankful,” said neighbor, Addison Carrol.

Carrol said the building where he lives was not damaged due to Monday’s storms, but they are still dealing with the aftermath.

“Ain’t no lights. Pitch black, and it’s cold,” explained Carrol. “We need lights. When we get lights, we’ll be better. But we don’t have any lights. It’s bad for the weather. Bad for the elderly.”

“Mots of it was minor damage. Roof tops. We have to review more areas,” said Hinds County EOC Director, Tracy Funches. “That number can increase. We have had major damage, and some total losses. The assessment will continue today but it simply depends on what all we find.”

Leaders are assessing the area to see if Edwards was indeed hit by a tornado.

