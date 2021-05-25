Neighbors in Jackson’s Georgetown area demand action against crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Georgetown community has been the home of Geneva Johnson for 63 years. In her lifetime of living in the area, she says crime and other issues have increased dramatically.

Today, Mrs. Johnson called into the city council meeting and expressed how she and others in the community feels neglected. She is the neighborhood organization president and her list of problems have grown over the decades.

She mentions potholes, raw sewage, speeding and shootings all throughout the day. Johnson lives right across the street from a home that was shot into last Friday with a baby inside.

Also, she says her home has been robbed 3 times in the last 2 months. With so many issues, she calls the police often but says when they do come out, dispatch gives them the runaround.

Added to her list of problems is drugs, saying adults have kids out selling crack and spice. Johnson says there’s been times a kid would come up to her and ask if she wanted to buy drugs.

And some unfriendly critters like lizards and snakes are making this area even more dangerous to live in. Councilman Kenneth Stokes says moccasins are coming out of town Creek. With little children out playing, Johnson and others are scared that a child may be bit or killed.