Neighbors in north Jackson face challenges of not having electricity

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Power outages and downed trees are the main problems for neighbors in North Jackson. However, homeowners said they’re making it through.

Neighbors who live off Ridgewood Road and Beasley Road have not had power for more than 24 hours. Some are using generators in order to have power at their homes. For those who don’t have a generator, they said it’s a hassle to try to save food and take care of their families.

One woman, who recently had her sixth child, said she has no way of heating her newborn’s milk properly or storing healthy food for her children.

She said Entergy told her the area might not get power back for another three days due to multiple trees down by Beasley Road and Hanging Moss Road.