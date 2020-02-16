Breaking News
Gov. Reeves declares State of Emergency due to Pearl River flooding

Neighbors in Northeast Jackson rescued from flooded homes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Northeast Jackson were rescued from their homes on Saturday because of flooding from the Pearl River.

On North Canton Club Circle, neighbors banded together to get people out. Hinds County Supervisor David Archie was leading the charge for the rescues, making sure to save anyone who needed help.

“There were some folks that didn’t not what to leave their homes, but we want to make absolutely sure that those that are in those homes and in flooded water that we can get them out,” explained Archie.

Companies like Entergy and 49 Towing also helped evacuate neighbors.

