Neighbors in Smith County remain without power

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – After more than five days, people in Smith County are still without power and are doing what they can to stay warm.

“When you don’t have electricity, you don’t have nothing. We are doing the best we can to keep our freezers keeping things going in the home, I’ll be glad when this is over.”

Baily Clark has been staying at a hotel for most of this week.

“It’s been out since Monday. We got a room, a couple nights, and we have a kerosene heater now,” said Clark.

Heather Easterling, Smith County Emergency Management Director, said they’ve been helping people get back on their feet.

“As of today, we have all of our roads open back up and all of the debris cleared out of the roadways,” said Easterling.

She said they are working with the Red Cross and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to assist neighbors still needing help.