Neighbors in Warren County take advantage of snow day

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Schools closed in Warren County on Monday due to the snow. It was a moment many people looked forward to.

Ariana Norwood, 11, said the snow hasn’t happened in a while, so she took advantage of it.

“It’s really fun to build a snowman all day, because we haven’t done it in two years,” Ariana said.

Ariana’s sister, Sophia, said she enjoyed the snow since it started to fall.

“When we rolled all of the snow, we made huge ball out of it,” said Sophia.

Another family used the snow day to take portraits.

“It was enjoyable, and when Larry inboxed me and asked me if he could use our daughter for snow fight or a snow day, it was enjoyable,” said Deandre King.

Schools and businesses in Warren County are expected to reopen on Tuesday.

