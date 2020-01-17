Neighbors react to postal worker shooting

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)– A rural postal worker is shot Thursday in Attala County and remains in critical condition.
The events have shaken the neighbors along Highway 35 in Attala County. A postal worker was just doing her job when she was critically hurt.
Witnesses gave us a picture they say shows the suspect’s car on Highway 35 after he was taken into custody and onto the hospital for shooting a postal worker.
“We have one female postal worker that was a rural mail carrier that had been shot,” said Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail. “She had been carried to UMMC in Jackson where she is in critical condition we also have the subject in custody he’s in UMMC in Jackson.”
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is also looking into an officer-involved shooting. Friends are asking for prayers for the postal worker.
“We understand he was attempting to pull her over and he was using his car to pull her over, pull women over and he tried to abduct one
from Kosciusko earlier,” said Teresa Perry.
Perry says she is taking extra precaution even walking to her mailbox.
“I don’t walk down here without being armed”
Now the feds are also involved.
“The postal inspector service is aware of the shooting that involved one of the postal employees where a law enforcement branch of the U.S. Postal Service, federal law enforcement and the security and safety of postal workers are our top priority,” said United States Postal Inspector Tony Robinson.