Neighbors react to postal worker shooting

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)– A rural postal worker is shot Thursday in Attala County and remains in critical condition. ​​

The events have shaken the neighbors along Highway 35 ​in Attala County. A postal worker was just doing her job ​when she was critically hurt. ​

Witnesses gave us a picture they say shows the suspect’s car on Highway 35 after he was taken into custody and onto​ the hospital for shooting a postal worker.​

“We have one female postal worker that was a rural mail carrier that had been shot,” said Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail. “She had ​been carried to UMMC in Jackson where she is in critical condition we also have the subject ​in custody he’s in UMMC in Jackson.”​

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is also looking into an officer-involved shooting. Friends are asking for prayers for the postal worker. ​

“We understand he was attempting to pull ​her over and he was using his car to pull her over, pull women over and he tried to abduct one​

from Kosciusko earlier,” said Teresa Perry.​

Perry says she is taking extra precaution even walking to her mailbox. ​

“I don’t walk down here without being armed” ​

Now the feds are also involved. ​

“The postal inspector service is aware of the shooting that involved one of the postal employees ​where a law enforcement branch of the U.S. Postal Service, federal law enforcement and the security ​and safety of postal workers are our top priority,” said United States Postal Inspector Tony Robinson. ​

