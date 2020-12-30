Neighbors react to triple homicide in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A community is shocked after a shooting in Canton left a brother and sister dead.

Many people are left looking for answers into what happened to 19-year-old Maudilla Ramirez Garcia and her 20-year-old brother Faustino Ramirez Garcia on early Tuesday morning.

Both the brother and sister were found shot dead in their home Tuesday morning just before 1:30 a.m. Maudilla was eight months pregnant. Her one-year-old daughter, who police said was shot in the face, is at the hospital listed in stable condition.

Neighbors who live close to the home described them as a beautiful family.

“I think they were really nice. Quiet people, minding their own business,” said Juanita.

Meanwhile, Juana Miranda Lopezshe said she feels scared right now because what happened to them could happen to her or her loved ones.

The Garcia family said $3,000 was taken in the deadly home invasion.

They also said they are trying to raise enough money to send the brother and sisters remains to their home country in Guatemala.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

