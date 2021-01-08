Neighbors urged to call 311 after reports of low water pressure in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Council President Aaron Banks is asking for people experiencing low water pressure in the City of Jackson to report it by calling 311.

Banks said for the past two weeks, citizens of South Jackson have reported having low to no water pressure. 

According to Banks, he spoke with Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and the director of Public Works, Dr. Charles Williams. They said there has been a problem with the water flow into one of the trains from the Pearl River where water is treated. 

