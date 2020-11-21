Neighbors want answers about raw sewage on Mill Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An employee at a local business said there’s a raw sewage problem on Mill Street, and he said it’s been a problem for years.

The person, who didn’t want to be identified, said the smell is bad for his health.

“The problem here in midtown has been going on for almost two years now. This pump has been in place for the past 11 months.”

The city placed a pump station to divert drainage of the sewage, but the worker said the machine hasn’t worked in months.

“We have had issues with busted pipes and raw sewage flowing into the sidewalks, curbs and the street right here in front of the business.”

12 News reached out to the City of Jackson for a comment. We are waiting to hear back from them.

