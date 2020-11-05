Nerves rise as America awaits 2020 presidential election winner

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — The nation is still waiting to know weather it will have a new President, or a president re-elect.

12 News Gary Burton spoke with Mississippians on their emotions as America waits. People are nervous, and concerned but staying patient.

With loads of absentee ballots still needed to be tallied, it’s uncertain as to when a winner will be declared. But people are okay with that as long as every persons vote is counted.

Chuntel Logan says “as long as it’s counted accurately that’s all that matters. When it’s all said and done, come January we will have a new president. I don’t know if it will be Trump or if it will be Biden but it will be January.”

Noelle Moak says “I’m really just on age right now and just curious to know what the future holds for our country.”