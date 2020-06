JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- To honor George Floyd, Tonya Vance is using her artwork. She says she uses art to help her when she grieves. When she loss her father at only 5 years old, she drew him. Now she grieves George Floyd and the symbol he is for racial injustice.

4 Minneapolis police officers have been charged with the murder of George Floyd. Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, Tou Thao and Derek Chauvin, who was filmed with his knee on the neck of George Floyd as he repeatedly said "I can't breath." Chauvin's charges have been upgraded to second-degree murder.