Neshoba County General Hospital CEO calls on governor to help with COVID crisis

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A local hospital in Neshoba County led the country in new COVID cases per 100,000 people in the past week. Neshoba County General CEO Lee McCalled is asking Governor Tate Reeves for help.

In a tweet on Tuesday, McCall called on the governor because medical staffers are “all at their breaking point” and overwhelmed with the surge of COVID and understaffed.

“We went from six two days ago to ten today, and it’s just continuing to increase. These patients, when they’re admitted, they’re not able to go home right away. They stay several days, and unfortunately, many of them end up needing high level of care, ICU type of care and there’s no bed, so many of these patients are having to be transferred out or having to be held in a hallway or ER,” he said.

McCall said earlier this week, they had to transfer a patient to a Jackson hospital and their ambulance had to sit there for 12 hours with a patient before the hospital could get him admitted.