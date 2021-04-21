Nettleton man becomes first $500K winner in “$100 Million Extravaganza” scratch-off game

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced a Nettleton man was the first winner of $500,000 in the new “$100 Million Extravaganza” scratch-off game.

The man claimed his prize at the Mississippi Lottery headquarters on Tuesday, after buying two of the $20 tickets on Monday from Bill’s Food Mart in Fulton.

The $20 “$100 Million Extravaganza” scratch-off game was released March 2, 2021, and the game includes multiple top prizes of $500,000 with $100 million in total prizes. Additional prize levels include: $50,000; $25,000; $10,000; $5,000; $2,000; $1,000 as well as 600,000 prizes between $50 and $500.