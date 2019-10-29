App rewards students for staying off cellphones

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The app is called Pocket Points. Petal high students are now taking advantage, staying engaged in the classroom while staying off those cellphones.

Students can earn points and get rewards just by not using their phones in a teacher’s classroom at Petal High School. Kolby Mitchell is a senior. He says the app is keeping him focused during his english class.

He says but putting his phone away he’s gained enough points for half off a foot-long Subway sandwich. Pocket Points started in colleges in 2014 and expanded to high schools this fall.

The app is also aimed at keeping students from texting behind the wheel. Pocket Points wants to expand so everyone can use the app. The developers want to encourage people to live in a real-world rather than being glued to screens. They say two million students and 10,000 teachers have installed it.