New archery range opens in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Traceway Park in Clinton now offers a new fun outdoor activity that will bring some fun for families or even some friendly competition. Arrowhead Archery is an outdoor and 3-D range where people of all skill levels can come and practice, but they will need their own gear.

Waldo Cleland, the director of Archery in Mississippi Schools, said the new attraction will set Mississippi apart. Archery in Mississippi Schools has grown to more than 8,000 students from 5th grade to 12th grade.

The archery coach for Mississippi College said they are planning to have their first competition in October.

