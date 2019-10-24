New businesses, including Ed’s Burger Joint, coming to Fondren

Restaurateur Robert St. John and other developers are working to bring four new businesses to the Fondren neighborhood.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Restaurateur Robert St. John and other developers are working to bring four new businesses to the Fondren neighborhood.

St. John, who is the owner of Ed’s Burger Joint in Hattiesburg, plans to open a second location at the old Texaco gas station on North State Street. The restaurant will include a roof top bar.

Next door to the new Ed’s, developers plan to reopen the Capri Theater. The building will be remodeled and include recliners and a 40-foot screen for movies.

Developers also plan to build a bowling alley, High Ball Lanes, next to the Capri Theater. The bowling alley will include a restaurant and a bar.

Crews will also work to build a tiki bar, called The Pearl, next to the bowling alley.

St. John said the businesses are expected to open within the next year.