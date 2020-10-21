New C-Pod reopens at Hinds County Detention Center

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) — Redoing the C-Pod at the Hinds County Detention Center ended up taking a bit longer than anticipated based on some outside influences.

“World pandemic, Pearl River flooding, hurricanes and natural disasters that have affected all of Hinds County,” Eric Wall, Chief Hinds County Sheriff Deputy explained.

But after 10 months of hard work, the C-Pod is ready to be used once again.

Undersheriff Allen White said that because of these deterrents, group work was necessary.

“I want to thank for the cooperation for the Hinds County Board of Supervisors, The Hinds county administrator’s office,” White said. “For showing support answering the phone when we did call this is just one of many accomplishments that you will see today. There’s more to come.

Not only will it improve the quality of safety and cleanliness for inmates, it’ll also improve their quality of life, they’ll be able to take classes like getting their GED anger management and other life skills.

“We’re very fortunate in the county,” said Deputy RW Fielder. “We have hundreds of volunteers who come in and help professionally. Teachers, lawyers, doctors come in and help teach classes.”

Undersheriff White said that we can expect the C-Pod to be in full use by the end of 2020… and that this is just the beginning of Sheriff Lee Vance’s reign.