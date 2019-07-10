New Chief Sworn In for MS Band of Choctaw Indians

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WJTV) A new chief is sworn in for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. Cyrus Ben took his oath of office Tuesday (7/9) night. He’s the fifth chief of the tribe since they received federal recognition in 1945. Ben defeated former chief Phyliss Anderson in a runoff election last week.

Governor Bryant tweeted his congratulations to Ben writing in part– “I know the tribe will continue to thrive and will benefit from your service and leadership. I look forward to working with you.”