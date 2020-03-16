New Cold and Fever Clinic opens in Hattiesburg

1  of  2
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General and Hattiesburg Clinic launched a cold and fever clinic in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19). The clinic will have enhanced access to testing, enabling a more efficient testing and treatment facility.

This center will allow for the separation of regular patients at other hospitals, who are there for other reasons. It will also allow for specific care and focus on treatment and education of COVID-19 and its patients.

No patients will be turned away, whether insured or not, enabling treatment for all potential patients who may test positive in the area.

The Hattiesburg clinic will be the first of its type.

