New Emmett Till Sign Will be Bullet Proof

A new photo has emerged showing three white, Ole Miss students posing with guns in front of the Emmett Till sign. The sign was placed at the spot where the body of Emmett Till was found in 1955.

The students have been suspended by their fraternity. Though, it is unclear if any of those students actually fired shots at the sign.

Till was 14 years old when he was tortured and killed after accusations that he flirted with a white woman. His death became an important catalyst in the Civil Rights Movement.

WJTV 12 is told that a new sign is being made of steel to make it more resistant to vandalism.