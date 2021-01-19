New exhibition opening in February at Mississippi Museum of Art

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi Museum of Art announced its presentation of Piercing the Inner Wall: The Art of Dusti Bongé.

Considered Mississippi’s first artist to work consistently in a Modernist style, Dusti Bongé (1903–93) was active in New York’s dynamic art scene and creative communities which flourished along the Gulf Coast in the 1930s through the early 1990s. During her lifetime, she created a multifaceted body of work that transitioned from figurative and Cubist depictions of scenes of her hometown Biloxi in the late 1930s, through a period of Surrealism and into Abstract Expressionism that defines her mature work.

On view February 20 through May 23, 2021, the exhibition comprises 65 paintings, 29 works on paper, and three sculptures drawn from private loans and public institutions including works from the Museum’s own collection.

Piercing the Inner Wall, a presentation in the Myra Green and Lynn Green Root Memorial Exhibition Series, provides a singular opportunity for visitors to experience a vibrant selection of work spanning Bongé’s prodigious career.