New funds give rural Mississippians faster digital access to doctors and health tips

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Promoting a new bill for college student-athletes was not the only purpose of Senator Roger Wicker’s visit to the Jackson Metro, he was also promoting new broadband services to better Mississippi. Even though the state is highly rural in most places outside of Jackson, the reverse digital opportunity funds recently given to the state are allowing electric power associations to build vast broadband towers bettering health and news communications.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr joined Senator Wicker, first at UMMC to announce more than a $2 million boost in telehealth reaching rural Mississippians to communicate better with doctors.

“They’ve gone from 30 miles built per week to 100 miles going out to highway six,” Sen. Wicker announced. “And wound up in Sunflower County and North Sunflower County Health facility.”

The final goal is to allow anyone across Mississippi on any network with any device to get the same powerful signal to connect with doctors and hospitals for treatment and health tips.

“You no longer have to go to a brick-and-mortar facility to get care,” FCC Commissioner Carr said. “With a high-speed connection on a smartphone, you can get access to the world’s best care from anywhere including your home.”

This new broadband investment also comes at a convenient time as the Supreme Court relaxed guidelines on media companies owning multiple outlets in the same region. Giving upcoming local journalists more investment opportunities in the digital age.

“It will enable that small radio station the commissioner talked about to stay in business,” Sen. Wicker told us. “And really doesn’t with all the media available not much of a threat to competition.”

Jackson State communication students sat in on this news then asked questions for the Senator. Wicker hopes it promotes people like them to stay in Mississippi while pursuing their careers.

University of Mississippi Medical Center will be partnering with a lot of rural clinics to help operate the telehealth services effectively.