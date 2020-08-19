New Goodwill store opens in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, August 14, Good Industries of Mississippi opened a new select store and donation center on Terry Road in Byram.

The company made it possible for customers, who are looking for clothes, toys, shoes or household items, to shop at the location by implementing COVID-19 guidelines from health officials.

Janet Spears, vice president of marketing for Goodwill of Mississippi, said, “When you walk in the door, we have our sanitation station. And we make sure everybody is adequate to shop, then they’ll go through. We have an easy way of shopping because everything is put in a category. We do color coding on our clothing. We have every entity separated.”

Spears went on to say that the work to get this store open has been going on for almost a year.