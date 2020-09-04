New health clinic opens in Pearl

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Mississippians can be tested for COVID-19 at selected Mississippi State Department of Health county health department, community testing locations and at the West Street Farmers Market in Jackson.

Also, Mississippi public, private and parochial school teachers, staff and administrators for grades kindergarten-12 can be tested at those same sites. The West Street Farmers Market is located at the corner of West Street and Woodrow Wilson Avenue. It’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.