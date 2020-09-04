New health clinic opens in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Alliance Primary Care Plus Clinic in Pearl had its grand opening on Friday.
The new clinic offers wellness visits, physicals and specialized medical care.
The clinic is located on East Riverwind Drive, and will be open Monday through Saturday.
