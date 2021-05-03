New India travel restriction hurting Indian family in Madison

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new travel restriction will go into effect on Tuesday, May 4. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended people should “avoid all travel” to India due to its “very high” number of COVID-19 cases.

On advice from the CDC, the White House issued a statement saying the U.S. will restrict travel from India starting May 4, due to the cases.

Chini Chattergee, who is originally from India, now lives in Madison with her husband and son. Her parents and extended family still live in India, and she hasn’t seen them in more than three years.

With the travel ban going into effect on Tuesday, Chattergee said she wished it wasn’t necessary, but she understands the logic.

“This restriction does not feel good, but this is something we need to do. If we don’t do it, this thing will continue which will feel like forever,” she said.

Chattergee said event after the restrictions are lifted, she will wait a little longer before seeing her family. She stated most of them are already fully vaccinated.