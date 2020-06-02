New Kid’s Towne Park in Clinton opens

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — A space next to Clinton Fire Station 2 on Old Vicksburg Road is now serving a more productive purpose— it is now the “Kids’ Towne Park.”

This park’s opening is perfectly timed for parents and their children who need to get out of the house.

Clinton Parks and recreation staff said the project took about three weeks to accomplish, and many 12-hour work days.

Reggie Crump said that all of the hard work was worth it for both the city and for his own family.

“My child can play and enjoy herself in the park,” Crump said. “[She] can walk in the park and enjoy ourselves and sit down and she can be safe here.”

Crump said one of the best parts about the park is that it is in an area shaded from the sun.