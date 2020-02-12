New Learning Resources School District to stay open

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Learning Resources, Inc., the operating entity of the New Learning Resources School District, plans to keep open all schools within the district, including all New Summit Schools and Oxford University School.
This comes after the schools’ founder, Dr. Nancy New, was arrested in connection to one of the largest public embezzlement cases in Mississippi history.
New Learning Resources released the following statement:
It is our goal to continue providing the same innovative learning opportunities that our students, their parents, and the community deserve and expect without disruption. We have no plans to close or suspend operations of any schools. The New family is currently transitioning out of the day-to-day operations of NLR. Oversight of daily operational functions of the organization will transition to an interim director, whom we plan to announce shortly. In the meantime, we want to reiterate to our valued students and their parents, faculty, administrators, and others associated with NLR that we plan to keep each of these valuable educational institutions open now and into the future.”New Learning Resources, Inc.