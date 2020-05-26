New Lion’s Club Park to open on Wednesday

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton announced the grand opening of the new Lion’s Club Park in Olde Towne Clinton will happen on Wednesday, May 27, at 10:00 a.m.

The park will be state of the art, ADA compliant and visually impaired friendly. It’s located at 251 East Leake Street.

The park includes an ability inclusive playground, picnic pavilion, walking trail, amphitheater and restrooms. On street parking will be available for visitors.

Strict social distancing rules will be in effect during the grand opening and on the playground once the park opens.