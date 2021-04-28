New Mississippi Lottery draw-style game starts Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sales began on Wednesday, April 28, for the Mississippi Match-5 game. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the game is an in-state lottery game with drawings three nights each week. The starting jackpot is $50,000.

The winning numbers will be drawn Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. If no one matches all five numbers in one night’s drawing, the jackpot will grow. The first drawing will happen on Thursday, April 29.

Players choose five numbers (from 1-35) or opt for the quick-pick option, which permits the terminal to choose the numbers. Each play costs $2. For an additional $1 per play, players can select the Multiplier feature to increase non-jackpot winning prizes by 2, 3, 4 or 5 times. Prizes may be won by matching some or all of the numbers drawn and range in value from a free ticket to the jackpot.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on Mississippi Lottery partner TV stations, including WJTV 12 News and WHTL, the MLC website, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396.

Players may redeem winning tickets under $600 at approved retailers, by mail, or at MLC headquarters in Flowood. Prizes ranging from $600 to $99,999 may be claimed by mail or at MLC Headquarters. Prizes of $100,000 or more must be claimed at MLC Headquarters.