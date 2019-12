JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson tweeted about an update on the new Mississippi Trade Mart.

The building is expected to be finished by late Spring 2020.

According to Gipson, the new Trade Mart will feature a new commercial kitchen, three cafes and Genuine Mississippi decorative wood walls and trim.

Here’s a 12/3 photographic update on your new Mississippi Trade Mart, expected to be completed late Spring 2020. The new Trade Mart will feature a new commercial kitchen, three new cafes, and Genuine Mississippi decorative wood walls and trim. pic.twitter.com/znPRjFhVYF — Commissioner Andy Gipson (@CommAndyGipson) December 5, 2019

In September 2019, the insulation inside the new building caught on fire during construction.