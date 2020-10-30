New MLK and Medgar Evers monument unveiled in Jackson

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders unveiled a new monument that honors Civil Rights leaders Medgar Evers and Martin Luther King, Jr. The monument is located on the corner of MLK Drive and Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Earlier this year, the original monument was damaged during a crash. Leaders said the monument serves as a beacon of hope to people in the community.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories