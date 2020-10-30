JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders unveiled a new monument that honors Civil Rights leaders Medgar Evers and Martin Luther King, Jr. The monument is located on the corner of MLK Drive and Medgar Evers Boulevard.
Earlier this year, the original monument was damaged during a crash. Leaders said the monument serves as a beacon of hope to people in the community.
LATEST STORIES:
- Living Local: October 30, 2020
- What you may not know about (not so) secret code names
- Riverwalk Casino Hotel makes donation to Children’s of Mississippi
- New MLK and Medgar Evers monument unveiled in Jackson
- Mississippi Aquarium closed until further notice due to impact of Hurricane Zeta