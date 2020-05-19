New moms share experiences of having babies during pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Becoming parents is a stressful experience, but imagine doing it in the middle of a pandemic.

Women having babies are going through the process under some pretty strange circumstances.

Tyler-Marie Oates had Kennedy Ann on March 26 at River Oaks. She said that ironically, there were some perks that came from the limitations.

“The baby got to bond with me a lot more,” Oakes said. “We got to do more skin on skin, the dad got to do that. So that was actually a good part about it. The nurse says that the moms are just healing a lot faster and the babies are doing a lot better because they’re bonding more with the parents.”

Anna Grace Davis had her baby Lucy Kathryn on April 29 at Merit Women’s Hospital. Much like Oates, she said it was a little relieving not having to entertain other people.

“In hindsight, it was kinda nice not having to stress about people,” Davis said. “It was a very sweet time of bonding with me and my baby and it just being me and my husband.”

Jessica Hardy is a seasoned veteran. She had her second child, Lillian, on May 16 at River Oaks.

She compared the experience to when she had her son a few years ago, during a more normal time frame.

“It was just able to be more celebratory rather than paranoid,” Hardy said. “Everything felt so… restricted I guess is the word. I did get to bond with the baby but I liked people being around and k

She said her support team managed to come through from afar.

All three women agree hospital staff made every effort to make the experience as comfortable as possible.