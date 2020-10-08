New Mural added to Downtown Hattiesburg

















HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)-Mayor Toby Barker unveiled a recent mural addition “Let There Be Light” to Downtown Hattiesburg.

Mayor Barker held a press conference where he shared his fascination with the City’s Sign, by sharing its origin story and encouraging Hattiesburg citizens to stay motivated to do something big.

” The Hub City Sign was a gift from the Henry L. Doherty Company to the Hattiesburg Commercial Club on November 28th 1912 and during that celebration thousands of people came into downtown and they all sat there until the moment that Dr. J.D. Donald turned to Dr. T.E. Ross and said let there be light and he turned it on and it was a moment where you know shouts emerged and it was a pitval moment in the formation and the growth in the City.”

The Mayor said he looked to the mural as a image that sets the tone for the area to “go after something big” referencing a quote from Rev. E.d. Solomon, who was also at the ceremony in 1912, “It is within Hattiesburg spirit to go after things and get them especially large things”.

This is Hattiesburg’s 20th addition of public art according to Hattiesburg Public Arts Alliance. It is located on the side of the West Pine Street Parking Garage 100-198 West Pine Street.