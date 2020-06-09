New non-profit to give businesses economic boost during COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– COVID- 19 has hit small business in Mississippi. To help them in this difficult time, a new non-profit is here to help.



The coronavirus pandemic has hurt small businesses in Mississippi, and with a slow reopening some owners are struggling to survive.

They’re the backbone of America’s economy: small business.

“So last month Main Street America produced a report,” said Brian Sanderson of the Mississippi 30 Day Fund. “It was a survey of Mississippi small businesses. Mississippi has a disproportionate higher number of small businesses to make up for our economy, and over 2/3 of those responded said

they have a real fear they could close their doors within the next five months if things don’t turn around.”

Brian and his wife Marie Sanderson launched the MS 30 Day Fund Monday to help mom and pop businesses in the state.

“The legislature passed a program as well as the federal government but this is meant to give small businesses the resources, 30 days a month, $3,000 is our maximum loan amount and it’s meant to give them the energy to survive another 30 days,” said Marie Sanderson.

The founders say the business owners aren’t asked to repay the money but rather pay it forward to other Mississippians in need.

“Brian and I met during Hurricane Katrina recovery efforts and at that time we saw the role the private sector played in the recovery and felt like at this time, it called for a charitable response,” said Marie. “Mississippians are our best when we take care of each other.”

They say every dollar raised goes right back out to those needing help.

To qualify you must live in Mississippi, your business must be based here, and you must employ 3 to 30 people. You can find the application and how to make a donation, by going to MS30DayFund.com