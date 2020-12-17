“New Normal” mural showcases current state of coronavirus pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A new public piece of art in Hattiesburg is on display in the downtown area. The mural was painted by artist Andrea Kostyal.

The mural is titled “New Normal,” which is part of a series of paintings that illustrate the current state of public health and the coronavirus pandemic. Kostyal said she wanted to illustrate the life people are living during this pandemic, and she hopes this art encourages people to unite.

“I hope people will feel the message to be united and be together instead of looking for differences between each other,” she stated.

About a dozen people turned out to see the new mural including Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. He said the mural speaks to the great pride of the city.

“I think ultimately this is going to tell the story of how the best of Hattiesburg showed up during one of the darkest times in our nation’s history,” he said.

LATEST STORIES: