New Orleans News Anchor Dies in Plane Crash

Two people died in a small plane crash near a New Orleans area airport Friday.

Nancy Parker, a Weekday Morning Anchor for FOX 8 News was killed in the crash.

She was shooting a story in a stunt plane when the crash happened in a field near the New Orleans Lakefront Airport. Parker and her pilot both died in the crash.

Authorities said the plane was headed for landing that afternoon.

Parker was 53, and is survived by her husband and three children.

Agents from the F.A.A and N.T.S.B are investigating the cause of the accident.

