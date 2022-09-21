NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The Miss Universe competition is bringing high heels and sashes to the Big Easy this January for its 71st year!

Nearly 90 women representing their home countries will compete for the title of Miss Universe at NOLA’s Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in 2023. With the crown comes the culmination of 70th Miss Universe, India’s Harnaaz Sandhu, who will crown her successor with the coveted tiara and sash.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell says New Orleans is the perfect place for the next Miss Universe competition.

“The City of New Orleans and the Miss Universe Organization share common values of celebrating inclusion, culture, and the empowerment of women. Former Miss Universe delegates and winners have gone on to become surgeons, diplomats, politicians and business leaders, and they all champion social causes that are important to them,” Cantrell said in a statement. “Hosting this event demonstrates the significant global impact an international city like New Orleans has on the world’s tourism and cultural stages. We are honored to host the 71st annual Miss Universe pageant and show people around the globe why New Orleans is the best in the world at executing major events, festivals, conferences and conventions with a culture that is absolutely unmatched.”

The competition kicks off on January 14.