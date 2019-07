For the first time in history, officials in New Orleans say they must close every single one of their flood gates, as water is swallowing roads.

In addition to the widespread life-threatening flooding and destructive winds, tornadoes spawned from Barry are also possible.

St. Tammany Parish President Pat brister told the public “if you’re uncomfortable, now’s the time for them to leave.”

Rising flood waters have taken over and has already claimed one car.