New plan by JPS Superintendent would merge schools together and close others down

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A new three-year plan is being laid out by the Jackson Public Schools Superintendent aimed at rezoning, combining schools, and expanding Pre-Kindergarten in the district.

He calls it “optimizing for equity“, it adds to the district’s five-year strategic action plan, and it brings a lot of changes to communities’ parents and students should know about.

At the start of the 2020 school year, Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Greene is calling for the closing of Barr Elementary School and move the students to Pecan Park.

“The facility needs a lot of love,” Dr. Greene told us. “A lot of attention and the enrollment there is really low.”

While there’s plenty of space at Pecan Park with qualified teaching staff, one of the first challenges comes where the current staff at Barr will turn.

“I’ve challenged and charged my human resource team to provide high touch customer service to our team members,” Dr. Greene said. “So that they’re not out looking for a new position and new assignment.”

The plan is the first year also includes rezoning communities to new schools with Hardy Middle students being combined with Black Burn Middle school, and Siwell moving in with those at Cordozo.

“We’re promising expanded offerings, course offerings that are in the sciences and the arts,” Dr. Greene continued. “As well as after school activities. All those things that Middle Schoolers deserve.”

Down at the Pre-K level, Dr. Greene wants the district board to also transform Vanwinkle to a fully Pre-Kindergarten center for south Jackson. Plus shifting McWillie’s grade levels.

“We continue to run and fortify even Montessori program there,” Dr. Greene said. “But we would end it in fifth grade. Many parents are choosing a Middle School Option anyway. And we’d also expand the Pre-K offerings at McWillie.”

Other education facilities will see overall changes including Rowan Middle School becoming a teaching and learning center for staff to develop. Lanier High is expected to grow with more students fed into the school with new teaching programs.

Superintendent Dr. Greene hopes to present this plan for the School Board of Trustees on Dec. 17. Te read the full plan in more detail click here.