New public golf course planned at Jackson’s old Colonial CC

Golf architect Rob Collins (right) shows investor/developer Luke Guarisco where the third green will be at Brazen Head in northeast Jackson. (Photo by Rick Cleveland/Mississippi Today).

JACKSON, Miss. (MISSISSIPPI TODAY) – A few of us were tramping up and down the overgrown, sometimes prickly fairways of the former Colonial Country Club golf course in northeast Jackson near dusk recently. Renowned golf course designer Rob Collins was explaining the routing of a proposed par-4 hole when Luke Guarisco, who owns the property, pointed in another direction.

“Well, would you look at that,” Guarisco interjected. So we did. More than a hundred yards away, a herd of at least 20 deer, in no apparent hurry, pranced through dappled sunlight in another abandoned fairway right there in the middle of the city.

If Collins and Guarisco have their ways, those deer will soon have the company of golfers for the first time since Colonial shut down operations in 2014. Their vision: Brazen Head, a 12-hole public golf course in a city that badly needs quality public golf.

You read right: 12 holes, a nod to the past and possibly the future of golf. The Old Course at St. Andrews, the birthplace of golf, once consisted of 12 holes. Prestwick Golf Club, another historic Scottish links course, hosted the first 12 Open Championships on its original 12-hole layout. No lesser a golf authority than Jack Nicklaus has touted 12-hole rounds as the future of golf because of the time constraints of modern lifestyles.

