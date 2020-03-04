New rail line grant set to alleviate traffic near Hall Avenue







HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg received a $5.4 million dollar grant to repair its rail lines near Hall Avenue.

The Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant will aid in creating a overpass across the Canadian National North-South rail line and a new rail connection to the Northfolk Southern Rail yard. Leaders said this will allow traffic delays to be alleviated from usual congested areas when the trains are passing through.

In addition to the federal grant, the city will fund $6.6 million towards the construction of a more dynamic downtown. The total cost of the project is $12 million.

With the new rail lines, leaders said the trains will have the ability to switch tracks much easier, differentiating the thirty minute hold up to a time frame more convenient for motorists. They also said the improvements will help first responders, whose emergency response times will no longer be a concern with the new overpass.

During construction, it’s possible that congestion will increase in the area. Construction is set to start in 2021.