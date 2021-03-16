New ramp opens Thursday at Reservoir

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced a new boat ramp will open at the Barnett Reservoir near Jackson on Thursday, March 18.

The PRVWSD and the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. for the Goshen South Boat Ramp on Mississippi Highway 43. The ramp will then be open for public use.

Goshen Spring South is located directly across Mississippi Highway 43 from the reservoir’s busiest access point. Previously known as Goshen Springs Ramp, and locally known as “Highway 43” and “Tommy’s,” the existing ramp on the upriver side of Highway 43 will now officially be named Goshen Springs North.

“Goshen North has always been our busiest and most popular ramp due to its access to both the upper river and upper main lake areas,” PRVWSD Director John Sigman said. “Goshen South will help alleviate some of the overcrowding that happens on weekends during the boating season, when we have seen trucks and trailers using every square inch of hard ground to park. That includes along Highway 43, which is an extremely busy thoroughfare, and created a safety issue.”

Goshen South will have two two-lane ramps with floating courtesy piers and offer 55 parking spaces for vehicles with trailers. An access channel was dredged from existing channels at Sunset Marina to the new ramp. A free boat cleaning station is on site to prevent invasive vegetation either leaving or entering the lake.

Boaters will have two choices of routes to the river by either idling around Sunset Marina to access the channel that parallels Highway 43, or by turning south and following an existing channel marked by single poles to reach the river channel about a mile south of Mississippi Highway 43.