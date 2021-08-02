New residences planned for Fondren Business District in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fondren developers Andrew Mattiace and Mike Peters announced updated to Fondren Place in Jackson and a new structure, Fondren Place Phase 2.

Fondren Place currently houses Bank Plus, Mazingo Clothiers and Dumbo’s on Duling. It will undergo the conversion of previous office space on the second and third floods to 30 apartments. Leaders said the conversion will remove 100 employee parking spaces to make way for more customer-based parking. The apartments are expected to be ready for occupancy in late 2022.

According to officials, Fondren Place Phase 2 will be an infill project that will be behind the Duling School complex, which currently houses Saltine, Babalu and Duling Hall. It will house 130 residential units in four floors over two floors of parking.

Mattiace and Peters said the first floor parking will primarily support the existing commercial uses along Duling. The two floors of parking will represent a net increase in parking accommodations over what currently exists.

During the construction period, alternative parking will be provided through a partnership with Fondren Church. The two floors of parking will then be open to the public while the residential floors are being constructed.

Phase 2 is expected to be completed in about two years, once city approvals take place.