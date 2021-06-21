New ride-sharing service offered in Sunflower County

Citizens in Rome and Drew took the first ride on the new Healthy Destination Access ride-sharing service June 15, 2021. The service is a partnership between the Mississippi State University Extension Service, the Bolivar County Council on Aging and the Mississippi Department of Transportation. (File photo by MSU Extension Service/Kevin Hudson)

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in northern Sunflower County can use a new ride-sharing service, called Healthy Destination Access. The service kicked off on June 15 with ribbon cuttings in Rome and Drew.

Healthy Destination Access is a partnership between the Mississippi State University Extension Service, the Bolivar County Council on Aging and the Mississippi Department of Transportation. Participants can use the service to get to full-service grocery stores in Cleveland, including Vowell’s, Kroger and Wal-Mart.

Services will be available every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Cost to ride is $3 per person. Each person is limited to two bags. Passengers must wear a facial covering and adhere to physical distancing guidelines.

Parssengers will board the bus in Drew at the Citgo gas station and in Rome at the Silver Star M.B. Church. Seats are filled on a first come, first served basis, or clients can call the Council on Aging to reserve seating.

For more information about the ride-share program or to reserve a seat, call 1-877-866-8272.