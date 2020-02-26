New scratch-off games to start on March 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced that four new scratch-off games will hit the shelves on Tuesday, March 3.

The games are listed below:

  • 1 Mississippi
  • Blackjack
  • Solid Gold
  • Mississippi Limited

