New scratch-off games to start on March 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced that four new scratch-off games will hit the shelves on Tuesday, March 3.
The games are listed below:
New games will hit the shelves Tuesday, March 3rd! Comment with the emoji of the one you'll play first 🥉 ♠️ 🌟 🎩#havefunyall pic.twitter.com/KxxjUSWAw7— The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (@TheMSLottery) February 26, 2020
