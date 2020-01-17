New sinkhole found at endangered Mississippi dam

Supervisor Marvell Howard inspects the slope failure as he climbs up the side of the Oktibbeha County Lake dam west of Starkville, Miss., Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Officials said a breach would affect an estimated 130 properties and nine highways. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) – An inspection has found a new sinkhole at a Mississippi lake where an earthen dam could fail because of high water levels linked to heavy rains.

The sinkhole was discovered at Oktibbeha County Lake on Thursday after county supervisors approved a plan to drain the lake in an effort to keep it from breaching.

The hole hadn’t gotten larger by Friday. But officials fear that could change with heavy rain predicted over the weekend.

The lake is northwest of Starkville, the home of Mississippi State University. Dozens of homes could be endangered if the dam fails.