New sports complex to open at old Rapids on the Reservoir location

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – P360 Performance Sports, a baseball academy with operations in Jackson and Hattiesburg, announced on Tuesday a major project under development in the Jackson Metro area. P360 has purchased a 27-acre commercial property located on Spillway Road in Rankin county on the Ross Barnett Reservoir. The transaction closed October 8th.

The location, formerly the Rapids on the Reservoir water park, will be the site of the company’s headquarters, including a new baseball academy and training center, turf baseball fields to host high school showcase and youth level events, athlete performance training, sports medicine, and more.

The site plan includes an 8-court volleyball center, adding a playing venue for the exceedingly popular Beach Volleyball for local clubs as well as the tournament circuit. Prime locations on the premises for a restaurant and hotel is included in the site plan, which was unanimously approved by the PRVWD Board of Directors.

The company’s location in Jackson is currently under contract for a new development. Facilities in Jackson and Hattiesburg train teams from the ages of 8-21, with over 30 teams competing in youth travel ball tournaments.

Ravenwood Financial Services Corp arranged financing and provides investment services for the project.

LATEST STORIES: